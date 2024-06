Corporate Deal

Warburg Pincus has agreed to make a $350 million investment in CData Software, a provider of data connectivity solutions. New York-based Warburg was counseled by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team that included Caroline Epstein, Ben Steadman and Eric Wedel. CData, which is based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, was represented by DLA Piper.

Investment Firms

June 27, 2024, 11:37 AM