Macy's announced that it has received a non-binding proposal from Arkhouse Management Co. LP and Brigade Capital Management to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the company. New York-based Macy's was represented by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team including partners David Katz and Elina Tetelbaum. Counsel information for Arkhouse Management, which is also based in New York, was not immediately available.

January 24, 2024, 10:34 AM

