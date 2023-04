Corporate Deal

Parking and mobility service provider Icon Parking was bought out by its president and CEO John D. Smith and private equity fund Arkview Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed. New-York based Icon Parking was represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell. Arkview Capital, which is based in Stamford, Connecticut, was advised by Greenberg Traurig.

