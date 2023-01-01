Corporate Deal

Vista Equity Partners has agreed to acquire KnowBe4, a security awareness training platform, for an equity value of approximately $4.6 billion in cash. The transaction, announced Oct. 12, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Austin, Texas-based Vista Equity is advised by Kirkland & Ellis. KnowBe4, which is based in Clearwater, Florida, is represented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Potter Anderson & Corroon. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher is counseling KKR & Co. The Gibson Dunn team includes partners Saee Muzumdar and Wim De Vlieger. A Latham & Watkins team led by partners Hans Brigham and Bradley Faris represent Elephant Partners. Moulton Moore Stella is serving as legal counsel to KnowBe4 founder, Stu Sjouwerman.