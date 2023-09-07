Corporate Deal

Star Leasing Company, a provider of trailer leasing and maintenance services and a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, has agreed to combine with Commercial Trailer Leasing (CTL), a full-service trailer lessor with a fleet size of over 19,000 assets serving both national and regional account customers throughout the United States. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher advised Star Leasing and I Squared Capital. The Gibson Dunn team was led by partner Marwan Azzi. CTL, which is based in Roseland, New Jersey, was counseled by the Scudder Law Firm.

Transportation & Logistics

September 07, 2023, 4:43 PM

