Corporate Deal

Pixacare, a wound monitoring health care platform, has secured 3 million euros ($3.2 million) in a funding round led by Elaia Partners, with participation from funds managed by Bpifrance. Paris-based Elaia Partners was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Jean-Gabriel Griboul. Counsel information for Pixacare, which is based in France, was not immediately available.

Technology

April 29, 2024, 11:00 AM

nature of claim: /