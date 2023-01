Corporate Deal

State Street Corp., a financial services provider, was counseled by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1.25 billion. Underwriters for the issuance included BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs Group, Morgan Stanley and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., advised by Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

Banking & Financial Services

January 30, 2023, 7:54 AM