Corporate Deal

Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company ArriVent BioPharma filed a registration statement with the SEC on Jan. 5 to list its shares on the Nasdaq. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Newtown Square, Pennsylvania-based company is advised by Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo partners John Rudy and Matthew Simpson. The underwriters, led by Goldman Sachs Group and Jefferies Financial Group, are represented by Latham & Watkins partners Nathan Ajiashvili and Alison Haggerty.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 08, 2024, 11:14 AM

