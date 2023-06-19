Corporate Deal

JEPLAN Inc., a chemically recycled polyethylene terephthalate company, is going public via SPAC merger with AP Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, JEPLAN Holdings Inc. will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $480 million. The transaction, announced June 16, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Tokyo-based JEPLAN was represented by Greenberg Traurig. AP Acquisition Corp. was advised by Kirkland & Ellis; Maples and Calder; and Mori, Hamada & Matsumoto. The Kirkland & Ellis team includes partners Joseph Casey, Steve Lin and Jesse Sheley.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 19, 2023, 12:28 PM

nature of claim: /