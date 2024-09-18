Corporate Deal

P10 Inc. has agreed to acquire private equity investing platform Qualitas Equity Funds SGEIC SA for $63 million. The transaction, announced Sept. 17, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025. Dallas-based P10 was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and Perez-Llorca Abogados. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners Jonathan Benloulou, Michael Considine and Rami Totari. Qualitas Equity, which is based in Madrid, was represented by Cuatrecasas, Goncalves Pereira.

Investment Firms

September 18, 2024, 9:57 AM