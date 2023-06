Corporate Deal

Prenetics Global Ltd. and scientist Prof. Dennis Lo announced a $200 million joint venture agreement on Sunday in a deal guided by a trio of law firms. The venture seeks to establish an early screening cancer platform called Insighta. Hong Kong-based Prenetics Global was advised by Mourant Ozannes and Baker McKenzie. The Mourant Ozannes team is led by partners Paul Christopher and Jessica Lee. Prof. Dennis Lo was advised by Kwok Yih & Chan.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 29, 2023, 9:24 AM

