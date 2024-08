Corporate Deal

Concorde International Group Ltd., an integrated security services provider, filed with the SEC on Aug. 27 to raise approximately $5 million in an initial public offering. The Singapore-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Conyers Dill & Pearman and Bevilacqua PLLC partner Louis A. Bevilacqua.

Technology

August 28, 2024, 10:54 AM