Stampede Ventures, RedBird Capital Partners and children's book author Mo Willems announced the formation of Hidden Pigeon Co., a multi-platform kids and family content company. RedBird Capital was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team that included partners Daniel Alterbaum, Richard Birns and Steve Tsoneff. Counsel information was not available for Stampede Ventures or Willems.

May 11, 2023, 12:15 PM

