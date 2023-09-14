Corporate Deal

T-Mobile has agreed to acquire spectrum's 600 megahertz band from Comcast Corp. in a license purchase agreement valued between $1.2 and $3.3 billion in cash. The transaction, announced Sept. 13, is expected to close by 2028, pending approval from the Federal Communications Commission. Philadelphia-based Comcast was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell corporate deal team led by partner Brian Wolfe. Counsel information for T-Mobile, which is based in Bellevue, Washington, was not immediately available.

Telecommunications

September 14, 2023, 9:43 AM

