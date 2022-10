Corporate Deal

Socionext Inc., an integrated circuit platform developer, announced that it has issued a $459 million initial public offering on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom counseled Nomura International plc and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., acting as underwriters for the IPO. Counsel information for Socionext was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 18, 2022, 9:16 AM