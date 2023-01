Corporate Deal

Morellato Group, a manufacturer of jewelry and watches, has acquired its German rival Christ Group from investment company 3i Group plc. Italy-based Morellato was advised by Orsingher Ortu and a Hengeler Mueller team led by partners Daniel Wiegand and Hans-Jörg Ziegenhain. Counsel information for 3i Group and Christ Group was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 19, 2023, 1:26 PM