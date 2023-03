Corporate Deal

Nutrien Ltd. a Canada-based fertilizer company, was counseled by Blake, Cassels & Graydon and Jones Day in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1.5 billion. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom counseled underwriters BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

March 24, 2023, 9:43 AM

nature of claim: /