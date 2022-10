Corporate Deal

CheckedUp, backed by private equity firm Rockbridge Growth Equity, announced that it has acquired digital health care provider Health Media Network. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based CheckedUp was advised by Greenberg Traurig and Honigman. Health Media Network, which is based in Norwalk, Connecticut, was represented by a Carmody Torrance Sandak Hennessey team.

October 25, 2022, 9:03 AM