Roper Technologies announced that it has completed its acquisition of Syntellis Performance Solutions, a performance management software, data and analytics platform for the health care, higher education and financial institutions market. The transaction, which was valued at an aggregate $1.3 billion, closed on Aug. 7, 2023. Sarasota, Florida-based Roper Technologies was advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell partners John Amorosi, Jennifer Conway, Kara Mungovan and Darren Schweiger. Counsel information for Syntellis was not immediately available.

August 08, 2023, 12:43 PM

