Corporate Deal

VICI Properties Inc., a real estate investment trust company, announced that it has acquired Gold Strike Casino Resort by CNE Gaming Holdings, an indirect subsidiary of Cherokee Nation Businesses, and has entered into a triple-net lease agreement with Cherokee. VICI is advised by a Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel. Counsel information for Cherokee Nation, based in Catoosa, Oklahoma, was not immediately available.

Real Estate

February 16, 2023, 7:43 AM