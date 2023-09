Corporate Deal

Corebridge Financial Inc. has agreed to sell its U.K. life insurance business, operating as AIG Life Ltd., to Aviva plc for 460 million pounds ($561 million) in cash. The transaction, announced Sept. 25, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Houston-based Corebridge was represented by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team. Counsel information for Aviva plc, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

Health & Life Insurance

September 25, 2023, 11:06 AM

nature of claim: /