Armlogi Holding Corp., a warehouse, storage space and logistics company, filed with the SEC on Sept. 22 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Walnut Creek, California-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li. The underwriters, led by Prime Number Capital, are represented by Carter Ledyard & Milburn partners Guy Ben-Ami and Pang Zhang-Whitaker.

September 26, 2023, 9:38 AM

