Montrose Environmental Group Inc. has agreed to acquire environmental and engineering consulting firm Matrix Solutions Inc. in a deal guided by Blake, Cassels & Graydon and Borden Ladner Gervais. The transaction, announced May 3, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Irvine, California-based Montrose Environmental was advised by Blake Cassels. Matrix Solutions, which is based in Calgary, Canada, was represented by a Borden Ladner team.

