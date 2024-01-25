Corporate Deal

BlackRock, together with its Global Renewable Power Fund IV have agreed to acquire shares in and have placed a $500 million preferred equity investment in Recurrent Energy, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar. New York-based BlackRock was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Jacqui Bogucki and Eli Hunt. Recurrent Energy was represented by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team including partners Michael Hong, Aryan Moniri and Paul Schockett.

Banking & Financial Services

January 25, 2024, 11:46 AM

