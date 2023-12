Corporate Deal

Lincoln National has agreed to sell its wealth management business Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp. to Osaic Inc. in a deal guided by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Financial terms were not disclosed. Radnor, Pennsylvania-based Lincoln National was represented by a Skadden Arps team that included partners David Hepp and Matthew Collin. Counsel information for Osaic, which is based in Phoenix, was not immediately available.

December 18, 2023, 11:15 AM

