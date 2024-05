Corporate Deal

CoreWeave, a provider of cloud infrastructure for AI training, has secured $1.1 billion in a Series C funding round led by Coatue, with participation from Magnetar, Altimeter Capital and others. New York-based CoreWeave was advised by a Fenwick & West team including corporate partners Michael Brown. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

Technology

May 02, 2024, 11:03 AM

