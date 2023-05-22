Corporate Deal

Chevron has agreed to acquire PDC Energy Inc. for an all-stock consideration of $7.6 billion, including debt. The transaction, announced May 22, is expected to close by the end of 2023. San Ramon, California-based Chevron was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. The Paul Weiss team includes partners Scott A. Barshay and Kyle T. Seifried. PDC Energy, which is based in Denver, was represented by Davis Graham & Stubbs and a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by corporate partners Igor Kirman and Elina Tetelbaum.

Energy

May 22, 2023, 9:12 AM

nature of claim: /