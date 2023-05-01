Corporate Deal

Astellas Pharma Inc. has agreed to acquire Iveric Bio Inc. for $5.9 billion. The transaction, announced April 29, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Tokyo-based Astellas Pharma was advised by a Jones Day team led by corporate partners Jonn Beeson and Ben Chouka. Iveric Bio, which is based in Cranberry, New Jersey, was represented by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team including partners Laura Knoll, Maria Raptis, Graham Robinson, Resa Schlossberg and Moshe Spinowitz.

May 01, 2023, 10:14 AM

