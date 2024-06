Corporate Deal

Almanac Realty Investors has agreed to acquire a minority ownership stake in Dermody Properties. Financial terms were not disclosed. Almanac Realty was advised by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson. Dermody Properties was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Jordan Murray, Michael Reeves and Rami Totari.

Real Estate

June 26, 2024, 5:00 PM