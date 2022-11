Corporate Deal

Venture capital firm Panacea Venture announced that it has secured $276 million after announcing the close of its new funds, Panacea Venture Healthcare Fund II and Panacea Opportunity Fund I. Shanghai-based Panacea Venture was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by investment funds partners Jennifer Feng and Carol Liu.

Investment Firms

November 18, 2022, 8:54 AM