Corporate Deal

Warburg Pincus and TowerBrook Capital Partners, majority shareholders of roadside assistance provider AA, have announced that alternative investment firm Stonepeak has agreed to place a 450 million pound ($568 million) investment in AA. The transaction, announced Dec. 27, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. AA and its majority shareholders were represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Keir MacLennan, Adrian Maguire and Dan Clarke.

Investment Firms

January 03, 2024, 8:36 AM

nature of claim: /