Corporate Deal

Lloyds Development Capital Ltd. has placed a minority investment in Sedex Information Exchange Ltd., a supply chain assessment data platform company. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Lloyds Development was advised by a DLA Piper team led by partner John Pryor. Sedex, which is based in London, was represented by KPMG Law and its management team was advised on banking and finance matters by Taylor Wessing partners Emma Danks and Suzy Davis.

Technology

August 16, 2023, 10:11 AM

