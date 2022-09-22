Corporate Deal

Talos Energy Inc. announced today that it has acquired oil and gas exploration company EnVen Energy Corp. for $1.1 billion. The transaction, announced Sept. 22, is expected to close at the end 2022. Houston-based Talos Energy was advised by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partner Lande Spottswood. EnVen Energy was represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher counseled Intrepid Partners, acting as financial adviser to EnVen Energy. The Gibson Dunn team was led by partners Hillary Holmes and Cynthia Mabry.

September 22, 2022, 11:28 AM