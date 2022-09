Corporate Deal

Renewable Energy provider Terra-Gen LLC announced that it has secured $959 million in funding for the second phase of its Edwards Sanborn Solar Storage facility located in Kern County, California. US Bank is providing the tax equity commitment for the project, with BNP Paribas, CoBank, ING and Nomura Securities leading the construction and term financing. New York-based Terra-Gen was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by New York-based partners Warren Lilien and Kelly Cataldo.