Copperbeck Energy Partners LLC, a subsidiary of Tailwater Capital, has agreed to sell Saconix LLC to Sumitomo Corporation of Americas. Financial terms were not disclosed. Copperbeck Energy was represented by a Sidley Austin team including partners Holt Foster and Marc Rose. Counsel information for Sumitomo was not immediately available.

June 13, 2023, 11:39 AM

