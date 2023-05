Corporate Deal

Pelham Investment Partners has acquired beneficial ownership of common shares of Nickel 28 Capital Corp. for $3.4 million. Nickel 28, which is based in Toronto, was represented by Stikeman Elliott and Bennett Jones. Counsel information for Pelham Investment Partners LP was not immediately available.

May 10, 2023, 12:17 PM

