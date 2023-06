Corporate Deal

Norton Rose Fulbright advised Global Partnership for Ethiopia on the International Finance Corp. and Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency’s $1.33 billion equity investment, loan and guarantees to support the ongoing construction and operation of Safaricom Ethiopia’s greenfield telecommunications network across Ethiopia. The Norton Rose team was led by partner Oliver Stacey.

Telecommunications

June 14, 2023, 12:59 PM

