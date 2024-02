Corporate Deal

BuzzFeed has agreed to sell Complex to digital media company NTWRK for $109 million. Los Angeles-based NTWRK was advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. The Gibson Dunn team includes partners Matthew Dubeck, Sean Feller, Cassandra Gaedt-Sheckter, Sarah Graham, Kevin Masuda and Lorna Wilson. Counsel information for BuzzFeed, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

February 22, 2024, 10:58 AM

