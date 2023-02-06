Corporate Deal

Shawn 'JAY-Z' Carter and Bacardi announced the renewal of a partnership agreement on Friday in connection with Carter's premium cognac brand, Dusse. Financial terms were not disclosed. JAY-Z was represented by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher; and Reed Smith. The Paul Weiss team was led by partner Laura Turano. The Gibson Dunn team was led by partner Dennis Friedman. Counsel information for Bacardi, based in Hamilton, Bermuda, was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 06, 2023, 8:32 AM