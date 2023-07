Corporate Deal

Comvest Partners, a middle-market private investment firm, has secured $2 billion after announcing the final close of its latest flagship fund, Comvest Credit Partners VI. Palm Beach, Florida Comvest was advised by Foley & Lardner and a Kirkland & Ellis team led by investment funds partners Sean Hill and Luzia Vaczy.

Investment Firms

July 28, 2023, 11:10 AM

