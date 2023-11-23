Corporate Deal

Partners Group has agreed to sell software company Civica Group Ltd. to alternative investment management firm Blackstone Group. The transaction, announced Nov. 22, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Partners Group was represented by Clifford Chance. Civica Group was counseled by a Travers Smith team. Blackstone, which is based in New York, was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team that included partner Geoffrey Bailhache.

November 23, 2023, 10:45 AM

