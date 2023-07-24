Corporate Deal

TC Energy has agreed to monetize a 40 percent interest in its Columbia Gas Transmission and Columbia Gulf Transmission systems by forming a venture partnership with Global Infrastructure Partners. The proceeds of the transaction are valued at approximately $3.9 billion in cash. The transaction, announced July 24, in expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Canada-based TC Energy was advised by Mayer Brown partners Jeff Dobbs, Philip Lau, Marc Sperber and Peter Wolf. Counsel information for Global Infrastructure Partners was not immediately available.

Energy

July 24, 2023, 11:35 AM

nature of claim: /