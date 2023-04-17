Corporate Deal

NetBox Labs, an open-source network automation company, has secured $20 million in a Series A funding round led by Flybridge Capital, with participation from Entree Capital, GGV Capital, Mango Capital, Salesforce Ventures and Two Sigma Ventures. Boston-based Flybridge Capital was advised by Burns & Levinson. The Burns & Levinson team was led by partner Andrew Merken. Counsel information for NetBox, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

April 17, 2023, 7:18 AM

nature of claim: /