Corporate Deal

LandBridge Company, an oil property acquirer in the Delaware Basin formed by Five Point Energy and WaterBridge, registered with the SEC on May 31 to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Houston-based company was advised by Vinson & Elkins partners David Oelman and Michael Telle. The underwriters, led by Barclays and Goldman Sachs Group, were represented by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partners Hillary Holmes, Cynthia Mabry and Harrison Tucker.

Energy

June 04, 2024, 10:12 AM

nature of claim: /