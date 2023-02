Corporate Deal

Blue Wolf Capital Partners announced that it has acquired Sterling Site Access Solutions, a risk mitigation site access provider, in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis. Financial terms were not disclosed. Phoenix-based Sterling Site was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by Los Angeles-based partners Hamed Meshki and Michele Cumpston. Counsel information for Blue Wolf, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 09, 2023, 8:59 AM