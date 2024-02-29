Corporate Deal

The Walt Disney Co., together with its Star India business with Viacom18 have agreed to form a new strategic joint venture with Reliance Industries Ltd.; valuing the joint venture at approximately $8.5 billion. The transaction, announced Feb. 28, is expected to close in the last quarter of 2024. Burbank, California-based Walt Disney was advised by Covington & Burling; AZB & Partners and a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team including partners Nallini Puri, Dan Tierney and Tihir Sarkar. Mumbai, India-based Viacom18 was represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; Khaitan & Co.; and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 29, 2024, 8:57 AM

