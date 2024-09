Corporate Deal

Cvent announced that it has acquired event marketing company Splash in a deal guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Financial terms were not disclosed. Tysons Corner, Virginia-based Cvent was advised by a Simpson Thacher team including partners William Allen, Gregory Grogan, Lori Lesser and Sophie Staples. Counsel information for Splash, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Technology

September 05, 2024, 1:58 PM