Corporate Deal

Funds managed by Apollo Global Management have agreed to acquire the Travel Corp. in a deal guided by Sidley Austin and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Apollo was advised by Sidley Austin. The Travel Corp., which is based in Cypress, California, was represented by a Skadden Arps team including partners Lorenzo Corte and Andrea Spadacini.

Investment Firms

July 17, 2024, 2:04 PM