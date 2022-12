Corporate Deal

OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited filed, a medical device manufacturer, with the SEC on Dec. 23 for a $62 million IPO. The Hong Kong-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is advised by a O'Melveny & Myers team led by partners Edwin Kwok and Vincent Lin. The underwriters are represented by Baker McKenzie partners Christina Lee and Ivy Wong.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 28, 2022, 8:40 AM