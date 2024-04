Corporate Deal

HSBC Holdings has agreed to sell its Argentina-based business, which includes more than 100 branches, to Grupo Financiero Galicia for $550 million. The transaction, announced April 9, is expected to close in the next 12 months. Grupo Financiero was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by London-based corporate partners Beatrice Lo and Neil Campbell. Counsel information for HSBC was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

April 15, 2024, 10:00 AM

nature of claim: /